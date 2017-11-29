BMC to make hearing screening for newborns mandatory at its hospitals

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is all set to make it mandatory for newborns at civic hospitals to be screened for hearing disabilities. The demand was made by corporators during the BMC’s general body meeting.

Following the demand, the civic body is keen on adopting the initiative on the lines of several western countries that have mandatory hearing screening programmes for newborns.

According to officials of the BMC’s health department, hearing screening for newborns would enable doctors to provide medical help to infants at an early stage. “Demands were put forth by a few corporators. We, too, feel that hearing screening tests should be made mandatory for newborns. A proposal will be prepared and tabled before the standing committee,” said an official of BMC’s health committee.

He added: “Due to lack of awareness about the issue, especially among new mothers, no check-ups or hearing tests are conducted. This leads to permanent hearing loss or impairment at a later stage. In some cases, early detection and treatment can help.”

The issue was taken up by Congress corporator Sangeeta Handore. She said: “Many Western countries have made this kind of screening mandatory. We can start offering the facility at civic hospitals. Hospitals can also provide help through cochlear implants for cases that are severe.”

The civic body is also thinking of initiating separate units in civic body-run hospitals for conducting these tests.

“The tests for newborns are called Newborn Hearing Screening (NHS). These tests are implemented across the globe to detect early hearing impairment. Some countries even have community-based infant hearing screenings. Just implementing them in civic-run hospitals will not serve the purpose. To meet the objective, the quality of these tests should be monitored using internationally recognised indicators. Hence, setting up a separate unit in hospitals will help,” an official said.

