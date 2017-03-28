BMC to HC: Will hand over land to IMD by March-end

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday informed the Bombay High Court that it would hand over land for installation of a Doppler weather radar by March-end to the India Meteorological Department.

Moreover, it has recommended to waive payment of premium and other charges by IMD but the state government would have to take a final decision in this matter.

The IMD, however, said the process of installing the radar would take at least 18 months.

The HC had earlier rapped the BMC for delaying setting up the second Doppler over payment issues. “The work of installing the Doppler radar can be initiated immediately to face the onslaught of monsoon,” said the court.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now