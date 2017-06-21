BMC to get no more extensions for DP approval

No further extensions will given for the approval of the development plan (DP) 2034 beyond the deadline of July 18. No further extensions will given for the approval of the development plan (DP) 2034 beyond the deadline of July 18.

After granting three extensions to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the state government has informed the general body that no further extensions will given for the approval of the development plan (DP) 2034 beyond the deadline of July 18. Even though the discussion on the DP had not been included in the agenda for the general body meetings scheduled in July, several corporators said that they will now take up the DP in the upcoming meetings and are planning to approve the city’s 20 year plan by July 18.

The notice sent by the Town Planning and Valuation Department which falls under the Urban Development Department of the state government on May 31 states that the process of drafting the DP has taken eight years and it needs to be submitted to the state government. Referring to the latest extension granted till July 18, the Town Planning and Valuation Department officials have said that no further extension will be granted to them. Citing the Mumbai Regional and Town Planning Act, they have asked the general body to approve the DP by then.

Civic officials pointed out that the DP hasn’t even come up for discussion in the general body meetings yet. “It has been more than three months since the new set of corporators were elected and there has been no discussion on the DP even though they have already asked for three extensions. It is now in the interest of the state government to take the DP from the BMC if the general body doesn’t submit the document by then since they’ve had ample time and opportunity to put their views forward. The corporators will then have no say in the contents of the city’s plan for the next 20 years,” said a senior civic official.

The Mayor and Shiv Sena corporator Vishwanath Mahadesh-war had previously called for suggestions and objections from all the corporators on the DP. While more than 45 corporators had submitted their responses, members of Shiv Sena had earlier maintained that the Mayor would only take up the discussion on the annual budget for the eight meetings scheduled in July between July 3 and July 28 as is mentioned in the agenda for the upcoming meetings. However, after the BMC received the notice, the DP will now be taken up as well.

Leader of the house Yashwant Jadhav said, “As per norms, we still have the option of asking for another extension. But we will pass the DP by the given time. Now that we have had a chance to study the DP, we will start the discussions in July and corporators who have submitted their responses will get a chance to speak,” he said.

