BMC to float tenders for disposal of dry waste too

EVEN as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to miss the Bombay High Court’s deadline of September 30 to stop taking the city’s garbage to the three dumping grounds, the solid waste management department is taking up other initiatives to further reduce the amount of waste generated on a daily basis. Apart from focusing on decentralised processing of wet waste, the SWM department, in a first, has decided to float tenders for collection and disposal of dry waste as well.

Currently, dry waste is collected by BMC’s garbage trucks and taken to segregation centres. Members of NGOs like Stree Mukti Sangathna, Shree Aastha Mahila Bachat Gath and other segregators then select the material that can be recycled while the remaining waste, which comprises material like thermocol, wood and plastic bags, is taken to the dumping ground. However, currently, the garbage trucks are not collecting dry waste from many residential societies in the city.

With the aim of adopting a more consolidated approach, additional municipal commissioner, Vijay Singhal said, “We are in the process of floating tenders for agencies who will be responsible for collecting dry garbage from the housing societies as well as for recycling and disposal. We will start it on an experimental basis in five wards including K West, K East, H West, H East and A ward.”

Intensifying its efforts of ensuring that bulk generators of waste are processing it within their premises, the SWM has issued more notices to commercial establishments like gymkhanas, restaurants, hotels among others which generate more than one tonne of waste every day. According to the latest figures, 5,463 notices stating that BMC will no longer collect wet waste from bulk generators beyond October 2, have been sent. Among the administrative wards, the highest number of notices have been sent to bulk generators in L ward amounting to 1,010 followed by 565 notices issued in K West ward.

Last month, the civic body had caught several garbage dumpers bringing in solid waste mixed with debris in order to show an increased weight of the garbage, by secretly videographing the vehicles while they were unloading the waste at garbage collection stations. Videography has now been made a regular feature at each of the dumping grounds at Mulund, Kanjur Marg and Deonar. “Videography has been made mandatory at all the dumping grounds and we are now monitoring the footage on a daily basis,” said Singhal. He added that all the measures should cumulatively help in reducing the waste being generated by the city.

The BMC was pulled up by the Bombay High Court after the fire, which broke out at the Deonar dumping ground in January last year, and was given time till June 30 to come up with a consolidated solid waste management plan for the city and discontinue dumping garbage in the dumping grounds at Deonar, Kanjur and Mulund. While they will not be able to meet the deadline, compared to the average quantity of waste recorded in January this year amounting to 8,722 metric tonne per day, the BMC is aiming to bring down the output to 6,241 metric tonne by end of October.

