BMC to appoint consultant to rejuvenate three rivers and improve water quality

An overflowing Dahisar river after heavy rainfall. (Express Archive) An overflowing Dahisar river after heavy rainfall. (Express Archive)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to appoint a project management consultancy (PMC) for improving water quality and rejuvenating three of the city’s rivers. While the civic body has already appointed a company for the project, the proposal for appointing the PMC will be tabled before the standing committee for final nod.

Once appointed, the PMC is expected to submit a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for rejuvenation of the rivers — Poisar, Dahisar and Oshiwara/Valbhat — within six months. Officials from the storm water drains (SWD) department stated that the inclusion of sewage treatment plants will also be considered by the consultancy, in order to improve quality of water in these three rivers.

The BMC had floated tenders for appointing consultants for the project, mainly on diversion of sewage lines and beautification of the surrounding area last year. The civic body received four bids that were opened on November 14, 2017.

The documents submitted by the bidders were scrutinised and they were allotted scores based on their work experience and their bids. Following this the BMC shortlisted M/S Tandon Urban Solutions Private Limited for the project.

The civic body, in its 2018-19 budget, had made a provision of Rs 205.50 crore for the project. Officials of the SWD stated that until the DPR is finalised, the civic body will be focusing on desilting of rivers presently being carried out under the civic body’s pre-monsoon preparation.

“The consultant is expected to prepare and submit the DPR within six months. They have to plan and come up with measures that are environment-friendly and feasible. We are giving priority to improving the water quality, restricting sewer water from slums, housing societies, cow sheds (tabela) and factories around these rivers, and construction of retaining walls. It is not just rejuvenation of the rivers but also beautification,” said V H Khandkar, chief engineer SWD.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App