BMC to allot land for Muslim burial ground

The BMC on Tuesday filed an affidavit before the Bombay High Court saying 3,000 sq mt land will be allotted for the cemetery of Muslims in Bandra. A division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice N M Jamdar was hearing a public interest litigation filed by a real estate developer from Bandra who complained of no land available for burial grounds for Sunni Muslims in the H/West Ward.

The affidavit filed by a BMC official said, “The proposed development plan for Bandra has a block for Muslim cemetery of 3000 sq mt and therefore once the said DP is finalised the requirement will be fulfilled. The draft DP is submitted to the state along with the recommendations and decision of the BMC and the draft is likely to be published in six weeks after the approval of the general body.”

