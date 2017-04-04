BMC suspends ward official for encouraging ‘illegal construction’

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

THE Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has suspended former assistant municipal commissioner of N ward, Sudhanshu Dwivedi, for his alleged role in encouraging illegal constructions and granting approvals for building repairs without following due procedure, among other allegations. Officials said Dwivedi was found to have abetted illegal constrictions in the ward rather than taking action against them.

“There are standing instructions to demolish all the illegal structures, which was not done in the ward. It has also been found that Dwivedi granted building repair permissions without following due process,” said an official.

Dwivedi, attached with the N ward (Ghatkopar) till March 9, was repatriated to the City Engineering department. “He misguided senior officials and provided incomplete information to them,” added the official. On Monday, civic chief Ajoy Mehta suspended Dwivedi after a report and asked deputy municipal commissioner Narendra Barde to conduct a probe.

However, Dwivedi refuted the allegations, stating that it was wrong to suspend him. “I never give permission for repairs. It is the designated officer who grants permissions for repairs. If any party has submitted the wrong papers, then their permission can be revoked after due probe,” said Dwivedi. He further denied allegations about the illegal constructions.

