BMC: Submit structural audit reports of dilapidated buildings within 15 days

Sometimes, the BMC hires more than one consultant to audit dangerous and dilapidated structures and delay slows down the process of preparing a consolidated final report. (File photo) Sometimes, the BMC hires more than one consultant to audit dangerous and dilapidated structures and delay slows down the process of preparing a consolidated final report. (File photo)

Structural consultants sitting over audit reports of dilapidated buildings will face action from the BMC. In a move to fast track decisions on dilapidated buildings and avert mishaps, the civic body has made it mandatory for structural consultants to submit reports to the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) within 15 days of it passing directions on the structures. The decision comes days after the July 25 Siddhi Sai collapse killed 17. The ground-plus-four structure, however, not identified as a dilapidated building.

The new rule comes with a warning to the structural consultants that if they fail to complete paperwork and submit the reports of a dilapidated structure within the stipulated 15 days, the BMC may blacklist them and may cancel their registrations. It will be mandatory for the consultants to conduct various tests on dilapidated structures, including ultrasonic pulse velocity test, rebounded hammer test, and half cell potential test.

According to an official of the building and proposal department (eastern suburbs), decisions on many structures often delayed as even after audit reports are submitted, other paper work takes time.

“Often, we face problems in taking quick decisions on dilapidated buildings as consultants fail to submit audit reports in time. This can lead to serious issues. Fearing action, now the auditors and consultants will submit reports on time,” the official said.

Sometimes, the BMC hires more than one consultant to audit dangerous and dilapidated structures and delay slows down the process of preparing a consolidated final report. Besides, in case there are loopholes or errors in the reports the BMC writes to the consultants. “The consultants took time to submit their replies, which delayed the process even further,” the officer said.

Earlier, there was no time frame for structural consultants to submit reports and replies.

The civic body had identified around 796 such structures ahead of the monsoons. Till March this year, only 186 of them were demolished and 117 were evacuated. One of the major reasons for the delay is also the time taken for the TAC to give orders on the structures, officials claim.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App