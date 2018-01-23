BMC starts monthly inspections to curb illegal constructions, alterations

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

In a bid to make its action against illegal constructions and alterations more effective, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made it mandatory for top officials to visit and inspect establishments every month and initiate action against violators of safety norms.

The step has been taken in the aftermath of the Kamala Mills fire, to keep illegal constructions at bay, thus preventing mishaps. According to an order passed by Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta Monday, it will now be mandatory for deputy municipal commissioners of all seven zones and assistant municipal commissioners of all 24 wards to personally conduct such inspections.

Mehta said the move is not just to keep a regular check on illegal constructions, but also on BMC officials who will be directly held responsible if any illegal alterations are found after such an exercise begins. “It is a clear message to our officials that they are being watched and they have to get establishments to comply with norms,” Mehta said.

The civic body plans to randomly select establishments for inspection with the help of a software RETMS (Removal of Encroachment Department Tracking and Data Management System). Besides, the civic body has also appointed 64 designated officers (DO) to conduct the same exercise across 24 administrative wards. The appointment of these DOs has been done as per the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act, 1888 and MRTP Act, 1966.

The BMC started a demolition drive soon after the Kamala Mills fire in which 14 people were killed. Scores of restaurants and eateries were also sealed for illegal alterations and for failing to comply with fire safety norms.

“There will be no human interference in selecting establishments for visit and inspection. Selection will be done randomly by the RETMS software. The move will make action against illegal encroachments and constructions more effective,” said a senior BMC official. dipti.singh@expressindia.com

