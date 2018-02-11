BMC starts inspections after video shows hawkers hiding fruits, vegetables in drain

The video that emerged on Friday showed hawkers opening the manhole cover of a newly-constructed drain in Vakola, Santacruz (East), and removing their goods from the gutter cavity. The video that emerged on Friday showed hawkers opening the manhole cover of a newly-constructed drain in Vakola, Santacruz (East), and removing their goods from the gutter cavity.

AFTER A video showing hawkers in Vakola storing their fruits and vegetables inside a stormwater drain went viral, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to check for similar activities across the city and initiate action. Additional Municipal Commissioner Aabasaheb Jarhad said he saw the video and has directed assistant municipal commissioners of all 24 administrative wards in the BMC to take stringent action against such hawkers.

The video that emerged on Friday showed hawkers opening the manhole cover of a newly-constructed drain in Vakola, Santacruz (East), and removing their goods from the gutter cavity. They had been reportedly using the drain to prevent confiscation of their stock by BMC officials.

As soon as the matter came to light, BMC officials said they had conducted a crackdown on the hawkers, cleared the area and seized the items hidden in the manhole on Friday evening. Assistant Municipal Commissioner of H East ward Alka Sasane said the video showed hawkers of War College Nehru Road, near Manthan Plaza. “We not only took action against the hawkers, we seized the items too. We will also check other places in the ward to see if hawkers are practising anything similar. We will find them and evict them,” said an official.

