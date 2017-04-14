BMC staff to mark Ambedkar Jayanti

Employees of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation have organised a programme in Dadar (West) Friday morning to mark the 126th birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. Dr Raosaheb Kasabe, a leading scholar on Ambedkar and prominent voice in Dalit movement, is expected to speak on ‘Indian democracy and current scenario’.

Besides, Sunny Pawar, the child star from Hollywood film Lion, will be felicitated at the event. A cultural event is expected to take place in the afternoon. All senior BMC officials would attend the event.

