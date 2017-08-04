BMC sanitation worker, a TISS student, says served termination letter after he asked for transfer

BMC worker Sunil Yadav at his Mahalaxmi residence. Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar BMC worker Sunil Yadav at his Mahalaxmi residence. Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) PhD-MPhil student Sunil Yadav, who works as a safai karmachari with the BMC, has alleged he was served a termination letter when he sought transfer to continue his studies. Yadav is a permanent employee in the BMC’s Solid Waste Management department. He said he had written to the department over a year ago, seeking transfer from the D ward in Grant Road to M West ward in Chembur.

“I had sought transfer since my application for study leave is still pending and it becomes difficult for me to travel till Grant Road for work while also attending classes at TISS which is in Chembur. On August 1, I got a letter from the assistant engineer of D ward, which said that I have been terminated from D ward, SWM department. It was only when I approached them for clarification that I was told that it was in response to my application seeking transfer,” Yadav said. He added that he subsequently approached the assistant engineer on August 2 and demanded an application, stating the reason for his termination. “I was then given a letter which said that my transfer application had been pending as I had been terminated. I still do not have clarity on where I am supposed to be working till then,” Yadav said. He alleged that since he had sought study leave to complete his education, the officials in the department have been mentally harassing him.

Yadav said that earlier, too, the BMC had stalled his effort to continue his studies. “I have also sought information through the Right to Information Act on the vacancies in higher posts which I am eligible for as per my educational qualifications, but have got no response so far,” he said.

Despite several calls and messages, Ranjan Bagwe, assistant engineer for SWM department in D ward, could not be reached for a comment on the same.

