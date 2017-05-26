BMC records: MCA yet to carry out audit for five years

After the two biggest scams that broke out in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) — the Rs 2,000 crore roads scam and the Rs 150 crore drains de-silting scam — the municipal auditor has a sizable backlog of audit reports that need to be filed every year.

Even though the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, mandates that the audit has to be conducted within six months after the closing of the previous financial year, the municipal chief auditor (MCA) is yet to carry out the audit for the last five years.

The financial accounts of the country’s richest civic body are supposed to be audited by two separate authorities every year. While the Comptroller and Auditor General of India submits its report to the municipal commissioner regularly every year, the municipal chief auditor is required to submit its report to the chairperson of the standing committee.

The delay can be attributed to a blame game between the various departments and the MCA’s staff. The department officials blamed the audit team for not coming forward to ask for data.

The CAG submits its report to the municipal commissioner every year without fail. But the MCA always falls behind and they blame us for not sharing the financial records instead of simply asking for it,” said an official.

Officials from the MCA’s team, however, cite shortage of staff as the primary cause for delay. “The audit team should have a strength of 985 staff members. However, we currently have 605 officials of whom only few are qualified enough to audit the records. Besides, the act clearly empowers us to carry out the audit and the departments should hand over their records to us,” said a member of the MCA’s team. He added that in comparison to the audit report filed by the CAG, the MCA’s report is more detailed and therefore more time consuming.

The officials pointed out that the delay started after the SAP (Systems, Application, Products in data processing) was

introduced in the civic body in 2007. “After the new system came into place, there were several issues that took a long time to fix and during the transition period, we were unable to access the records. But auditing is a continuous process and we keep working with the data we are able to procure. However, now, we have started receiving the records once again since 2015 and we should be able to complete the auditing process of 2012 till 2017 in the next 6-7 months,” said the official.

Apart from its procedural nature, these audit reports are used to monitor the expenses of every department to detect losses or pending recoveries, which helps minimising costs. “When we find that a department is in loss since funds have not been recovered from some contractors, we issue a memo called a spot objection. The department is then given three days to reply. We file an objection if the reply is not satisfactory,” said the official. However, in the past two years, when the de-silting and roads scam came to light, no such audit was done.

In December last year, the issue was raised by the BJP and Shiv Sena during the standing committee meeting and civic chief Ajoy Mehta had then assured them that most records had been handed over to the MCA and the remaining would be given in the next couple of months. Currently, the MCA’s team has completed the audit report of the budget for 2011-12. The report has been submitted to the standing committee chairperson and will be put up before the standing committee soon. The auditing of the BEST budget has been completed till 2015-16.

arita.sarkar@expressindia.com

