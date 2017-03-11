BMC razes office of employment exchange dept

The BMC on Friday carried out the demolition of an office of the Employment Exchange department, which had encroached upon the Jawaharlal Nehru Garden at Nariman Point in line with a court order. The BJP party office and the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) are next in line to face similar action.

The citizen associations from Nariman Point and Churchgate area had filed a public interest litigation against encroachments in the Jawaharlal Nehru garden at Nariman point which is listed as a recreation ground in the development plan.

Figuring in the list of encroachers are the MTDC and political parties including Janata Dal and BJP. Out of its existing space of 2650 sq feet, the BJP party office has to be reduced to 1200 sq feet.

In March 2016, the Bombay High Court had ruled that the BJP would have to remove the illegal extensions and bring the size of its office to the permissible area of 1,200 square feet as per Development Control Regulations (DCR) 1991, within the next six months.

The judge had also instructed the government to consider shifting their offices.

“We had sent a reminder to the BJP party office four days ago asking them to comply with the court’s orders and they have said that they will remove the illegal portion of their office in the next eight days,” said a civic official.