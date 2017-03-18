BMC: Proposal for two months extension for Development Plan nod

IN its first meeting, the newly elected general body of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation asked for yet another extension of 60 days to grant its approval to the draft Development Plan 2014-2034 and the report of the planning committee. Moved by the Shiv Sena, the proposal found unanimous support from all parties at Friday’s meeting, including the BJP. The request for the extension is likely to be sent for the state government’s approval on Saturday.

The report of the planning committee which was submitted to the former mayor Snehal Ambekar on March 6 was tabled at the general body meeting on Friday.

Pitching an amendment to the proposal, the new standing committee chairperson and Sena corporator Ramesh Korgaonkar said: “March 20 was set as the deadline for the general body to give its approval to the DP and we need more time to study it. We should thus seek for an extension of 60 days.”

Congress group leader, Ravi Raja, however, protested against the last minute circulation of the planning committee report on suggestions for and objections to the DP and said that a period of 60 days was insufficient.

“Even though the proposal on the DP report was marked as ‘urgent business’, the circulation of the document was done on Friday after midnight. The corporators should have at least 24 hours to study any document. The new corporators need some time to understand such a complicated plan and we should ask for an extension of 90 days,” he said.

In agreement with Korgaonkar’s proposal, BJP group leader Manoj Kotak said: “The DP is an important document which will be the city’s plan for the next 20 years. A large number of corporators are newcomers and need time to study it well. We should take an extension of two months and if needed then we can ask for more time,” he said.

Apart from agreeing to the proposal of asking for an extension, Samajwadi Party group leader Rais Shaikh suggested that presentations on the report should be made to the corporators at ward level as well.

