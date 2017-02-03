BMC polls: City’s most saffron belt braces for split

Traffic snarls due to congestion a big problem in the ward. (Source: Amit Chakravarty) Traffic snarls due to congestion a big problem in the ward. (Source: Amit Chakravarty)

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, a saffron wave had virtually swept through this part of Mumbai, with BJP’s Gopal Shetty recording the country’s second highest winning margin. A lot has changed since, with the Shiv Sena now the BJP’s principal rival. Also, even BJP supporters concede that the Modi wave has tapered. In the run-up to the February 21 civic poll, it is Borivli’s (R Central) voter demographic that has made the saffron-versus-saffron battle here the most interesting. The region comprises about 30-35 per cent Gujarati and Marwari population, which has traditionally been loyal to the BJP. Another 40 per cent is made up by the Marathi-speaking population — a sizeable section of which has in the past responded to the Marathi pride invoked by parties such the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and the Shiv Sena.

In the 2012 civic poll, which the saffron parties had contested as an alliance, the BJP emerged as a clear winner in this region wresting 50 per cent of the total seats. But the last outing was not as rosy for the Shiv Sena in this region. While the Shiv Sena was to emerge as the single largest party in Mumbai, it failed to register even a single win from this belt. Political observers said a vertical split in the vote of the Marathi-speaking community between the Raj Thackeray-led MNS and the Shiv Sena had been the reason for the latter’s poor show. Incidentally, the MNS had won two seats, while the split in the Marathi vote helped the NCP win two others, and the Congress another one.

Five years later, the MNS factor has ebbed. Sensing the tide, MNS sitting corporator from Rajendra Nagar ward in the region defected to the Shiv Sena earlier this week. Similarly, the NCP’s both sitting corporators from the region — Sandhya Doshi (Charkop) and Riddhi Khursange (Daulat Nagar) — are now in the Shiv Sena camp. “It will be a tough saffron-versus-saffron battle here,” said a senior BJP functionary.

The BJP, which has traditionally been the big brother among the allies in the region, might hold a slight edge. A reason for this is that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has a strong presence in Borivli, especially in areas such as Vazira, Chikuwadi, and Babhai naka on the western side. Besides Shetty being the local MP, the BJP also has two MLAs — Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Vinod Tawde and Manisha Chaudhary — representing the region. On the other hand, a senior Shiv Sena leader said his party was banking heavily on the support of the Marathi-speaking population to better its performance. He added that the party was primarily banking on gains in the Charkop, Gorai and Magathane belts to better its performance this time around. Incidentally, sources said there were some rumblings in both the camps over turncoats being preferred over loyalists in some of the seats.

The Congress, which has built a campaign against both the Shiv Sena and the BJP, is meanwhile hoping that the split in the saffron vote and these grumbles work in its favour. Mumbai Congress general secretary Bhushan Patil, who is one of the party’s chief strategists in the region, said, “Voters in the region are fed up of the Shiv Sena-BJP misrule. These votes will swing in our favour this time. The split in the saffron vote will also help us,” said Patil.

Amid the saffron fight, some citizen activists have also jumped in the fray. Meera Kamath, an open space activist, confirmed that she would be contesting from the Saibaba Nagar-Gaondevi ward as an independent.

“People have been denied their right to open spaces in this ward. While we have been protesting about this from the outside, this hasn’t really worked since local politicians themselves have usurped most open spaces and converted them into their private fiefdoms. People are fed up of the politicians. Some activists have already supported my candidature,” she said.

Octogenarian Vinod Ghedia, a former deputy mayor who has now quit elective politics, listed lack of garbage recycling facilities, lack of facilities for higher education, and the growing pedestrian hawker conflict as the issues that need to be resolved on a priority basis. “The problem is that the area is rapidly developing, but the present crop of corporators lack vision.”

Chaudhary, when contacted, however, remained confident that region would remain loyal to the BJP. “We have striven for development in the region. People have benefited from the development of open spaces and roads in the region. There is faith in the BJP’s central and state leaderships,” she said. Taking a veiled dig at the Shiv Sena, Chaudhary said, “We are not a party of contractors, unlike some others.”

Party’s veteran sitting corporator Mohan Mithbaonkar, a former deputy mayor of Mumbai, was more circumspect. “We will seek vote on development. It won’t be a negative campaign,” he said. Sources said Mithbaonkar, a three-term corporator from the Vazira-Eksar-Yogi Nagar ward, would be nominated from Gorai this time around. His incumbent ward is now reserved for a woman candidate.

Mithbaonkar admitted that the traffic snarls due to congestion and encroachments by hawkers near the station area was an issue that remained to be resolved. While the area needs redevelopment, former MP from the area and now Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam said 70 per cent of the buildings in the region did not have an occupation certificate. While the region itself is witnessing a period of transition, its political landscape is also set for a new alignment.