System in BMC has been corrupt, says Smita Thackeray 

In an embarrassment for Shiv Sena, which has been in power in BMC for over two decades, Smita Thackeray, former wife of Jaidev, the estranged son of Bal Thackeray, on Tuesday said the city continues to grapple with many “unresolved” issues like bad roads, and alleged that the system in the civic body has been corrupt for many years.

Although Smita said that no single party can be held responsible for this, according to her, more efforts and transparency were needed in the functioning of the Mumbai civic body. Smita, while speaking to a news channel after casting her vote in Bandra, said, “Today voted for several issues, such as water problem, which is being faced for years in Mumbai…I am not talking about Maharashtra. The roads are really very bad, traffic problem is also very bad, due to which people have to spend lots of time on roads. Moreover, pollution has also become a major problem and people are dying. All these issues that come under the BMC, have not been duly resolved.”

Replying to a query, she said, “I am not pointing out to any one party, which has to work together with several other parties. You cannot just blame one party. I am also not saying that all of the issues have remained unresolved, but they have to be resolved. Many problems still remain and the process (of resolving the issues) is quite slow.”

Smita, a film producer and social activist, who lived in “Matoshree” (Thackeray clan’s residence) until her divorce with Jaidev in 2004, also claimed that despite her surname and family connections – she has to face problems while getting her work done in India’s richest civic body. “I have to face it, though I tried my level best… Despite bearing it (surname Thackeray), I am sorry to say that system has been corrupted for so many years and you cannot blame a party for it. Even an individual (BMC employee) feels that it is his right to take money for clearing a file,” she said.

In response to a query whether she wants to see a change of guard in BMC, she said, “I won’t just say that, but it has to be better, with more efforts and transparency.” Elections to the cash-rich BMC and nine other civic bodies in Maharashtra, which virtually turned into a battle of prestige for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, heading the state’s first BJP-led government, and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, were held on Tuesday. During the election campaign, the Shiv Sena had wooed voters by showcasing its “development work” in the city, the BJP asserted its battle was for transparency in the civic administration and appealed the citizens to vote for change.