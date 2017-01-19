BMC polls: Shiv Sena’s promises show it has failed to run administration, says NCP

NCP state unit president Sunil Tatkare. (File photo) NCP state unit president Sunil Tatkare. (File photo)

Opposition NCP today criticised Shiv Sena’s announcement ahead of next month’s BMC elections, wherein the party chief Uddhav Thackeray today promised sops like property tax waiver for citizens if voted back to power again.

NCP state unit president Sunil Tatkare said the measures announced by the Sena is akin to its admission of failure in running the civic body administration efficiently. “Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has been making new promises which shows his party which has been ruling the civic body has failed to perform,” he told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Uddhav announced: “We have decided that for existing homes having a carpet area of upto 500 sq ft, property tax will be completely waived off and for homes upto 700 sq ft, there will be a concession in property taxes (if voted back to power).”

Criticising the BJP and Sena, who have so far could not resolve the tangle over formation of the alliance for BMC polls, Tatkare said both the parties are “misleading” voters.

The rounds of talks held so far between the saffron siblings to thrash out a possible electoral understanding have remained inconclusive, ostensibly due to lack of consensus on division of seats between them. BMC has 227 seats.

“On one hand, the BJP accuses Sena of running a mafia raj in Mumbai while on the other both the parties are exploring chances for alliance for elections. The two parties cannot mislead people in such a manner for long.

“In last two years, the BJP-Sena government in the state has not fulfilled even a single assurance. People of the state know that the two ruling allies are of no use to them,” Tatkare said.