BMC polls 2017: Sena-BJP spat a hogwash for diverting attention from scams, alleges Congress

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

Congress on Wednesday alleged the tussle between the Shiv Sena and BJP was nothing but a ‘hogwash’ aimed at diverting people’s attention from various ‘scams’ under their guard in state government and BMC. “The tug of war between Sena and BJP ahead of civic polls was a hogwash aimed at diverting the voters’ attention from their failures in the state and the Mumbai civic body where the two parties are allies,” state unit Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant told reporters.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

He said the “spat” was nothing but a ploy to divert attention from the “scams” under the Sena-BJP rule. “The two parties are trying to fool people. In the 2014 elections to Assembly and the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation, Sena and BJP fought separately and criticised each other, but reunited later for the sake of power,” Sawant said.

He said the estranged allies will join hands after the results of the civic polls, slated for February 21, are declared.