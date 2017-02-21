BMC Polls: For Samajwadi Party the battle is to retain presence

The Samajwadi Party, which has fielded 76 candidates, hopes to win 12-15 seats. With the AIMIM and the Congress in the fray, people from the Muslim community said the Muslim votes would be divided this time around, and SP candidates were likely to face a tough contest.

SP leader Rais Shaikh, however, said, “We are confident of winning around 15 seats in Mumbai. Among the stronghold areas, we are hoping to win at least one seat in Bandra East, six in Govandi, two in Madanpura and one in Jogeshwari.”