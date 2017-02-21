BMC polls: NCP Looking east to stay relevant

Sharad Pawar (File Photo) Sharad Pawar (File Photo)

Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has failed to garner even 10 per cent of the vote in the three municipality elections it has contested in Mumbai so far. In the 227-member corporation, the party has never managed to send more than 14 members. For Pawar’s party, Tuesday’s election is all about remaining relevant in the city’s electoral landscape. Not considered a serious contender in the race, the NCP’s main goal in this election has been to better its strike rate and improve on its tally in the civic body. But even that seems an uphill task.

Party strategists say they are mainly banking on seats in the eastern suburbs for an improved showing. Chief spokesman Nawab Malik, a former minister, has been holding fort for the NCP in the eastern suburbs. In 2012 too, the party had picked up its highest tally from the eastern suburban belt. This time the party has campaigned aggressively in Samajwadi Party bastions in Mankhurd, Shivaji Nagar, and Trombay too. It is optimistic of denting this bastion, where the Muslim vote bank is sizeable.

The party, which has been unable to carve out a voter constituency for itself among the middle and upper middle class section, has been focussing on the slum voters this time around. While the NCP, in its formative years, aggressively wooed the Marathi-speaking youth, Pawar himself has conceded the party’s failure in creating a space for itself in this voter segment. Besides the eastern suburban belt, the party is also hopeful of picking up a few seats in Worli. Pawar’s party has also experimented with social engineering and the caste matrix more intensively in the hope for a better electoral harvest this time.

With elections in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad where the NCP is in power also being held Tuesday, the party’s principal vote gatherers — Sharad Pawar, nephew Ajit, daughter Supriya, and other former ministers — remained unavailable for a saturated campaign in Mumbai. The party’s advertising budget was also far lower than that of the main parties. The perception that the NCP is tainted by corruption has also hit the party’s campaign.