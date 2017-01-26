Mumbai: Coping with influx of people amid rush of redevelopment

Ghatkopar, the busiest station on the 11.4-km Metro corridor, records around 41 lakh footfalls per month. Ghatkopar, the busiest station on the 11.4-km Metro corridor, records around 41 lakh footfalls per month.

Known as Mumbai’s Gujarati heartland, the Vidyavihar-Ghatkopar-Vikhroli stretch in the eastern suburbs is a mix of swanky residential complexes and thick slum settlements. These areas comprising N Ward have seen unprecedented infrastructure development over the past decade, replacing a former industrial stretch with malls, shopfronts, high-rise buildings and one end of the city’s sole already functional Metro Rail.

While connectivity to the western suburbs was poor, leading to the main road being choked with traffic, the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar route of the Metro resolved that issue to an extent. Ghatkopar, the busiest station on the 11.4-km Metro corridor with around 41 lakh footfalls per month is, however, a busy and crammed station.

Many old residential buildings in Cama Lane, MG Road, Garodia Nagar, Pant Nagar and Nathpai Nagar areas have also been torn down in a rush of redevelopment. But while high-rise development is now common, the roads in these localities are still to be widened, creating traffic snarls during the peak hours. Traffic congestion on three arterial roads — LBS Road, R B Kadam Road and Barve Nagar Road — is the proof of this struggle to cope with the influx of people.

“The area is still grappling with the issue of congestion, so much so that travelling a short distance within Ghatkopar (East) can take up to 45 minutes during peak hours. Ghatkopar (West) is no better. On LBS Road, a five-minute drive can take as long as over 30 minutes in the evening,” says Nalini Desai, a resident of Barve Nagar.

While roads are also jammed due to ongoing infrastructural developments, encroachment by hawkers blocks traffic on, for example, MG Road that connects LBS Marg to the east-west bridge.

Following delimitation, N Ward has lost one electoral ward. On the remaining 11 electoral wards, six are reserved for women (five general and one OBC).

Politically, the area is dominated by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiv Sena. Areas such as Ghatkopar and Vidyavihar have been strong BJP pockets, while Vikhroli has always been a loyal vote bank for the Sena. Of the three MLAs in the region, two are from the BJP. One ward is controlled by the Congress now, but this too had been a BJP pocket until 2012

when Pravin Chheda defected from the BJP to the Congress. In the 2012 civic elections, the NCP and the MNS won three seats each. However, according to political observers, the MNS is now almost wiped out of the region, especially with former party leader and MLA

Ram Kadam defecting to the BJP ahead of the 2014 elections. NCP leaders hope to retain their thin presence in the city by winning in N Ward. “We will not just reclaim our old seats but if the alliance with Congress party happens, we are hopeful of winning five seats in the ward,” said sitting NCP corporator of Vikhroli, Harun Khan.

Khan is fielding his wife Jyoti and son Roshan from Wards 124 and 129, respectively. “People are frustrated due to the BJP government’s demonetisation drive and will now vote for change,” he says.

While the BJP won only two seats of the then 12 electoral wards in 2012, senior BJP leader from the region Bhalchandra Shirsat says they expect to win 10 of the 11 this time. “We are in talks with four such candidates who have conflict of interest with their party leaders. They may join the BJP any moment. Hence, this time we are hopeful of getting 10 of the 11 seats in the ward,” says Shirsat.

Congress leader and sitting corporator Pravin Chheda, however, rubbishes his claims. “BJP might lose one of the two seats, according to me. However, MNS and NCP will be the major losers. Congress is likely to win four seats. Apart from Ward 132, which is my seat, we will win three other wards,” he says.

Chheda adds, “The rapid infrastructural changes that the ward has undergone itself has created many new problems. The traffic woes have kept increasing with each year. We are working towards resolving these issues.”