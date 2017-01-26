Contest unitedly: Congress high command asks city leaders

With cracks widening within the Congress ahead of the crucial Mumbai civic polls, the Congress high command has sent a stern message to the warring camps: Shun differences, and fight the polls as one. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s emissary Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the former Haryana Chief Minister who was in Mumbai Wednesday, said, “The internal differences will be resolved internally. The Congress will go to polls as a united force.” Hooda held deliberations with leaders of the warring factions and other party leaders.

“Mat anek, Congress ek (There is a difference of opinion, but the party stands as one),” Hooda said, sending out a clear signal to the warring camps.

During the deliberations, the rival camps were also warned against sloganeering or issuing media statements against one another, confirmed a senior leader.

Incidentally, former Union minister Gurudas Kamat, who has been publicly critical of Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam, did not participate in deliberations. Sources said that Kamat was in Udaipur for a party protest against demonetisation.

While the polls are now less than a month away, the Congress camp is riddled with factionalism. With time running out, the Congress appointed Hooda as the election observer.

Two former MLAs, two sitting corporators, a former Mumbai Mayor, and the party’s city minority chief have quit the party in the run-up to polls, raising alarm for the party’s central leadership.

The rival camps — one backing Kamat, and another siding with Nirupam — even took positions against one another during deliberations Hooda held with various stakeholders.

Hooda began his day with a two-hour meeting with senior leaders including state Congress chief Ashok Chavan, former CM Narayan Rane, former Mumbai Congress presidents Janaradan Chandurkar and Kripashankar Singh, and former minister Naseem Khan. Chandurkar and Singh, both seen as close to Kamat, reportedly complained against the “style of functioning” of the Maharashtra Regional Congress Committee under Nirupam. Other senior leaders present also opined that “there was a need for taking everyone into confidence.” Concerns were raised over the exodus of leaders from the party.

While Chandurkar reiterated his concern during Hooda’s meeting with the core committee members for the elections, of which he too is a member, the Nirupam camp reportedly hit back. A committee member, who wished not to be named, said that some of the members complained that Kamat’s public positioning against Nirupam had hurt the Congress.

To enable the warring sides to click together, Hooda has agreed to tweak the ticket distribution process. For seats where consensus on who should bag the party ticket is missing, Hooda has said he too will now have a say. While Kamat supporters projected this as a sign that Nirupam’s wings had been clipped, the Nirupam camp reasoned that even now the ticket distribution was being done in a transparent fashion. Further, apart from the campaign committee members, it was also agreed that all former MPs, MLAs, and MLCs will be “consulted” for the party’s poll manifesto. But sources said manifesto was almost finalised.

The emissary later held a round of one-to-one discussions with party’s sitting and former MLAs, followed by a meeting with sitting and former party corporators. Several leaders reportedly conveyed that the public spat had dented the party; some even demanded action against Kamat.

Former Union Minister Milind Deora, who was present for the deliberations, later tweeted, “Had a good meeting with @BhupinderSHooda regarding #BMCpolls. Glad @INCINDIA finally intends to discipline habitual saboteurs and agitators.”

There was a show of solidarity outside the meeting venue. Deora said, “All is well within the party. There is no infighting. Our goal is to set aside all internal differences to fight the Shiv Sena-BJP unitedly.”

Nirupam said, “I’ll speak on the internal differences after polls. Our sole goal at the moment is to uproot the corrupt Shiv Sena-BJP regime. Hooda ji had come to hold deliberations with leaders regarding ticket distribution and election strategy.”