BMC polls: MNS Protecting pockets of influence main target

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will be looking to stem its decline by protecting its existing pockets of influence in the BMC elections. The areas where the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) historically had a support base included the Dadar-Mahim belt, Sewri, Vikhroli-Bhandup and Borivali.

While the party’s support base in these areas has eroded due to large scale defections, there are still lone wolves who may shore up the party’s falling fortunes in these once traditional strongholds. While the MNS is facing a strong fight in areas around Dadar, the party is betting on Swapna Deshpande the wife of MNS corporator Sandeep Deshpande from ward 191.

The party is also confident of a strong showing in the adjacent ward of 192. In the Parel area the party is expecting Santosh Dhuri in Ward 194 to sail through. Another area where the party is sure of an electoral victory is the Kurla belt especially ward 163 from where sitting corproator Dilip Lande is contesting. The party is also betting on a strong showing in the Sewri Mazgaon belt as well as in areas of Bhandup.