BMC elections: Pre-poll talks hit roadblock as Sena takes umbrage over BJP’s ‘mafia raj’ allegation

The Shiv Sena and the BJP’s pre-poll talks hit a roadblock after two meetings on Friday when second-rung leaders of both parties hurled accusations and leveled criticism at each other.

Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has reportedly taken exception to his party’s work in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) being equated to ‘mafia raj’ by BJP MP Kirit Somaiyya.

BJP leader and Education Minister Vinod Tawde said, “We have never said the Shiv Sena is corrupt. Our attack was always against the civic contractors for their corruption.” Tawde wondered “why the Sena has taken the corruption charge to heart” when it was “never intended for any of their leaders or the party”.

A Sena leader said, “We still believe Fadnavis is serious about pre-poll talks. We repose faith in his leadership. But our objection is against a section within the BJP namely Ashish Shelar, Kirit Somaiyya and Vinod Tawde, which is scaling attacks against our party and leaders.” What transparency are they talking about when they have “tainted” ministers like Tawde with a ‘bogus degree’ in the negotiation team, a senior Sena leader claimed.

The day was marked with high drama. The three-member Sena team — Anil Desai, Anil Parab and Ravindra Mirlekar — approached Uddhav Thackeray complaining that it would be difficult to sit across the negotiation team for seat sharing when a “section” within the BJP has described the Sena’s functioning as “mafia raj”.

Tawde responded, “We have been positive about the alliance from day one. Our state BJP president Raosaheb Danve, housing minister Parkash Mehta, Mumbai chief Ashish Shelar and I are in the team. Whereas the Sena has deputed second rung leaders Anil Desai, Anil Parab and Ravindra Mirlekar. We were expecting some senior ministers like Subash Desai and Ramdas Kadam would be in the negotiations.”

Notwithstanding the charges and counter arguments from both sides, it was evident that pre-poll talks are getting more murky.

A Mumbai BJP leader told The Indian Express, “After drawing a list of 114 seats which was approved by Fadnavis, we personally called up Subash Desai. It was conveyed to him that we would like to submit our proposal and they should submit their list. It can then be mutually discussed in the place they suggest.” The leader said, “Desai assured they he would convey the message to Thackeray and get back. However, till now Sena has not uttered a word on discussions nor submitted its proposal.”

Political managers in the BJP said, “There cannot be any justification to the Sena’s anger. As their in-house paper Saamana has been slamming BJP and its central leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others regularly. We have never stooped so low in our attack against them.”

According to Kirit Somaiyya, “I have always maintained that mafia raj in Mumbai has to end. Why should people suffer.”

The BMC elections in which 227 seats are up for grabs are scheduled on February 21 in Mumbai.