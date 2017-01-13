BMC polls Locals-BMC meets part of ‘vision document’ Congress will release

“Most issues faced by the residents are related to the civic body and not with the state or the Union government. So, immediate disposal of their grievances would help in a big way.” Sanjay Nirupam, president, Mumbai Congress “Most issues faced by the residents are related to the civic body and not with the state or the Union government. So, immediate disposal of their grievances would help in a big way.” Sanjay Nirupam, president, Mumbai Congress

To woo voters ahead of elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the city Congress plans to release a seven-point ‘vision document’, promising wide-ranging changes in governance if the party is voted to power. The Congress at present has 52 corporators in the 227-member corporation.

Among the key ideas in the plan is a promise to start a ‘BMC-Citizens direct meeting’ in every ward to address issues faced by residents.

“Most issues faced by the residents are related to the civic body and not with the state or the union government. So, an immediate disposal of their grievances would help in a big way,” said Sanjay Nirupam, president of the Mumbai Congress.

Nirupam said that the meetings would be on the lines of the chief minister’s ‘Lok Adalat’. “At the meeting, officials will have to give decisions on the spot. Then, for any grievance, the redressal system will be held at the deputy or additional municipal commissioner level or the civic chief and mayoral level,” Nirupam added.

Congress leaders said the vision document would be released a few days before the civic polls. “Besides these administrative reforms, we will have six others plans for roads, health, education and other departments, which will all be directly connected with the residents,” said a Congress leader.

The leader further said that the ‘vision document’ was the idea of Congress Vice-president Rahul Gandhi. “While we were discussing manifestos with Gandhi, he asked us what we were promising to the residents. This is when we decided to come up with the idea of a vision document aimed at improving urban governance,” said the leader.