BMC polls: In favour of alliance with Shiv Sena, says Maharashtra BJP chief

State BJP chief Raosaheb Danve (File Photo) State BJP chief Raosaheb Danve (File Photo)

Amidst uncertainty over a pre-poll pact between saffron allies, Maharashtra BJP chief Raosaheb Danve today said they are in favour of an alliance with Shiv Sena and awaiting “positive proposal” from the ally as far as a tie-up for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls is concerned.

“We (BJP) have already given clear indications about the alliance. In fact, we are of the opinion that alliance should be formed,” Danve told reporters here.

Watch What Else Is Making News?

“As far as seat sharing in BMC polls is concerned, we have already sent a proposal of 114 seats to Sena and we are awaiting positive proposal from them. However, till date, we have not received any official proposal from them and when it comes, we will think over it,” the Maharashtra BJP chief said.

Danve and state Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis were in the city today.

“We are in favour of an alliance with Shiv Sena and awaiting positive proposal from them as far as a tie-up for the BMC polls is concerned,” Danve added.

Polling for the 10 Municipal Corporations in Maharashtra including that of Mumbai, Thane will be held on February 21. Danve also said discussions on alliance with Shiv Sena are going on at district-level.

“We have already given rights in the BJP local units to hold discussions with Shiv Sena and wherever alliance is possible, elections will be fought together,” he said, to a query on alliance possibility for elections to Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad civic bodies.

The state BJP chief also said his party has kept all their options open and there is no deadline from BJP.

“We had given deadline till January 21…we have started our preparations to go into the polls and they too have started their own preparations as no one waits for each other in politics,” Danve quipped.

Talking about the issue of giving entry to persons with criminal antecedents in the party, he said, “people with criminal antecedents will not given any place in the party”.