BMC polls: EC to keep tab on chartered flights, choppers to check cash & liquor

Maharashtra Election Commission on Saturday said in order to check illegal movement of cash and liquor, which could be brought to the city for distribution among voters during the upcoming BMC polls, strict vigil would be kept in the coastal and forest areas and also on chartered flights and choppers.

State Election Commissioner J S Saharia, who held a a meeting in Mumbai to review the preparations for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls scheduled to be held on February 21, said stringent steps would be taken to check distribution of money and liquor to influence the voters.

He also expressed satisfaction over the preparations for the elections so far. “To curb the distribution of money and liquor among the voters, all the helipads, chartered flights, helicopters, coastal areas, jungles falling under the city limits would be patrolled,” Saharia told reporters.

The former Maharashtra Chief Secretary, said, “The Commission is concerned about curbing the distribution of liquor and money among voters. In order to check these malpractices, we are going extra mile so that polls are conducted in a free and fair manner.”

The crackdown on cash and alcohol would be done with the help of city police, railway police and Income Tax department. “The Commission has also asked the Railways to check the compartments as a large consignment of liquor was seized in few days ago and it becomes a norm during the elections.”

“The Election Monitoring Committee, comprising senior officers like district collectors, municipal commissioners and Income Tax officers would keep a close watch on the expenditure limits of the candidates. I-T officers would also keep a tab on the accounts of the candidates and hawala operators. If the candidates are found indulging suspicious withdrawals or transactions, then action would be initiated,” Saharia said.

The commission has already appointed 15 Expenditure Observers, Income Tax mainly officers, to keep a tab on the expenses of the candidates. According to the SEC, the election staff would start getting training for the smooth conduct of elections. “We have taken all the precautionary steps for free, fair and transparent polls to BMC. I along with the senior officers, including the BMC commissioner and other designated officer took a review meeting of the preparatory works being undertaken by the electoral officers and found it to be up to the mark,” he said.