BMC polls: Congress mocks Shiv Sena’s “#Didyouknow?” question to citizens

Congress, the main opposition party in poll-bound Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, today ridiculed ruling Shiv Sena’s likely punchline #Didyouknow? and alleged that “multiple scams” have taken place under the watch of the ruling party in the last two decades. Kick-starting its first phase of the campaign for civic polls, slated February 21, a 17-minute skit was performed at the Congress headquarter here in front of party leaders and workers.

The spoof depicted the “anguish and difficulties” faced by citizens in the wake of demonetisation as well as various other problems.

The play mocked #Didyouknow question tweeted by Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray yesterday to highlight “achievements” of the civic body.

Sena has put up posters and hoardings with a question in English: #Didyouknow? in most frequented places in the city to kick-start a campaign to gauge people’s reaction to the idea.

Addressing reporters on the occasion, Mumbai unit Congress president Sanjay Nirupam said, “Everyone knows about corruption and how many scams have taken place in cash-rich municipal corporation (BMC)..ranging from road scam to desilting of nullas.

“There is no electricity in many schools; shortfall of teachers; civic toilets are in bad shape..”

Nirupam said the tablet phones distributed to students of the BMC-run schools are not functional for want of internet facility, “which is also the fallout of a huge scam”.

He said the Congress wanted Mumbaikars to know about these issues.

The Congress leader said though his party will contest upcoming elections on its own strength, they are in talks with dalit leader Jogendra Kawade, president of the Peoples Republic Party, for exploring possibility of alliance for few seats.

Ten municipal corporations including Mumbai, 25 Zilla Parishads and 283 Panchayat Samitis in state are scheduled to go to polls next month.

Nirupam, a former MP, also pitched for “free” water for Mumbaikars, beside good roads.

“Mumbaikars get water hardly for 20 to 25 minutes a day and over 27 per cent (of water) either gets stolen or is pilfer-aged. Mumbaikars need water 24×7 and free to meet their basic requirement. Consumption of water above this (basic utilisation level) could be taxed. Moreover, we want to end the era of pothole-riddled roads across the city and we will ensure this after coming to power in BMC,” he said.

When asked about Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor’s upcoming autobiography in which he has reportedly talked about his tryst with mob boss Dawood Ibrahim in Dubai before 1983, Nirupam said, “…There was an era before serial bomb blast took place when Bollywood fraternity would meet him (Dawood).

“But, I don’t know when he (Rishi) met him (Dawood). It’s the duty of police to crack down on those who are still meeting the gangster who is the most-wanted criminal for the country.”