BMC polls: Blame game amid stalled Congress-NCP talks

While the Shiv Sena has snapped ties with the BJP for the polls in municipalities and zilla parishads across the state, the Opposition too is struggling to stitch up a united front. The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party on Wednesday escalated their war of words over their inability to join hands for the upcoming polls. Hitting out at the NCP, Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam said, “The NCP was only interested in alliance discussions with us when the talks between the Shiv Sena and the BJP were still underway. Ever since it became clear that they won’t contest unitedly, we haven’t heard from the NCP.”

Taking a dig at Congress’s former ally, Nirupam further said, “The NCP is a Padma Vibhushan in Maharashtra politics. It can go anywhere.” While Nirupam refrained from naming NCP chief Sharad Pawar, the jibe was seen as a veiled dig at the Modi government’s decision to confer a Padma Vibhushan on Pawar.

It elicited a sharp response from the NCP. “We have been pushing for an alliance all this time. But they (the Congress) did not respond. Now we see Nirupam blaming us for not forging ties. What are we to think? There are questions over who the Mumbai Congress president wants to benefit from a split in secular vote,” he said, referring to Nirupam’s association with the Shiv Sena in the past.

Nirupam countered the accusation. “Several Congress leaders do not trust the NCP and are not in favour of an alliance with them,” he said.

Incidentally, state Congress chief Ashok Chavan, among those in favour of an alliance to avoid a “split in secular votes”, was circumspect in his response over the war of words. “Talks with the NCP for an alliance are on for elections in eight to 10 districts including Nashik, Hingoli, Latur, Jalgaon, and Beed. We are hopeful of a breakthrough.”

But leaders from both sides admitted that the time was fast running out. The first date of filing nominations for the polls to the municipality was on Friday. In Mumbai, the Congress had initially declined any pre-poll arrangement with the NCP. The NCP too announced a list 71 candidates. Earlier this week, the Congress did an about-turn, and said that it was willing to offer 30-odd seats to the NCP. But talks haven’t advanced further. Ironically, the Congress has also been unable to stitch a pre-poll pact with the Samajwadi Party for the Mumbai poll. While the NCP has 14 seats in the outgoing civic body, the SP has seven members. Meanwhile on Friday, the Republican Party of India (Athawale), a BJP ally, demanded 40-45 seats from the BJP in the Mumbai poll. The BJP is unlikely to concede so many seats.