BMC polls: BJP will not seek support from Congress, says Fadnavis

Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar, 25th February 2017, Mumbai. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis during election victory celebrations at BJP Office, Nariman Point on Saturday.Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar, 25th February 2017, Mumbai.

The Bharatiya Janata Party will never compromise its ideology and seek support from the Congress to come to power in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday.

“The BJP cannot throw its ideology to the wind and shake hands with the Congress just to get hold of the cash-rich BMC,” he said, addressing a rally in Mumbai. “To us what matters most is the pledge we made to the people of Mumbai who reposed their trust in us to provide a corrupt-free and transparent BMC,” he said.

Expressing his gratitude to Mumbaikars for their support, he said, “The BJP pulled off a brilliant victory in Girgaum, which was often considered the Sena’s forte with a majority of the population being Marathis. It is evident that Marathis, North Indians, Gujaratis, people from the eastern states, minorities, South Indians… supported the BJP in the civic polls.”

On Saturday morning, Fadnavis along with Minister of Finance Sudhir Mungantiwar, Public Works Department Minister Chandrakant Patil, Education Minister Vinod Tawde and Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar, among others, went to Chhatrapati Shivaji Fort at Raigad to offer tribute and seek blessings after the party’s results across 10 municipal corporations, 25 zilla parishads and 283 panchayat samitis.