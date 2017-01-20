BMC polls: BJP submits list of 114 seats for CM’s approval

The BJP on Thursday submitted a list of 114 seats for the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections on February 21 to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for his approval. Of the total 227 seats, the BJP claimed 114 seats to contest, leaving 113 seats for alliance partner Shiv Sena.

A highly placed source in the BJP confirmed to The Indian Express, “Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar has forwarded the list of 114 seats to Fadnavis.” The seat selection was undertaken in the last 48 hours with wide-ranging consultations with elected MLAs and MPs in their respective constituencies.

Although the Shiv Sena and the BJP are still engaged in seat- sharing talks, the BJP’s initiative to formalise its 114 seats is a tact to convey its seriousness of driving a hard bargain for a pre-poll alliance. Fadnavis conveyed to the Mumbai team that they should still try to work out a formula mutually acceptable to the Shiv Sena.

The BJP has also started the process of shortlisting candidates for these seats. The underlying message was that BJP should not lose sight of its organisational expansion in the BMC polls irrespective of the final formula.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, commenting on the pre-poll alliance talks, said, “Let us hope the positive talks translate into positive solution.” The Shiv Sena leaders refused to comment on the BJP’s list of 114 seats. A senior leader said, “In politics we have to wait and watch. Every party is always ready for any eventuality. We have already kept our plans for 130 seats as well as 227 seats.” An insider in the BJP said, “In the 2014 state assembly elections, the BJP was ahead of Sena in Mumbai. Out of the total 36 assembly seats in Mumbai, BJP won 15 and Sena 14 seats.”

Each assembly segment comprises six municipal corporation wards (seats) and BJP was stronger in 90 seats and Sena in 84 seats of the total 227 BMC seats. The BJP (90) and Sena (84) together works out to 174 seats. Which means in the remaining 53 seats the BJP has selected 24 seats where it was ahead of the Sena in the assembly polls.

Area-wise, the BJP has claimed all seats where it won and led namely Kandivli (East), Charkop, Goregaon, Versova, Andheri(East), Vile-Parle, Ghatkopar (West), Ghatkopar (East), Bandra (West), Sion Koliwada, Mulund, Colaba, Mahim, Borivali and Dahisar.

Some of the segments where it led in Sena strongholds, and which are incorporated into the list of 114, includes seats from Dindoshi, Bhandup (W), Kalina, Vikhroli, Mahim and Worli.

However, the Sena believes the 2014 assembly elections cannot be a base for BMC polls and that the BJP should be more reasonable in awarding them at least 130 seats to contest.

Will waive tax on roads: Shelar

Responding to the Shiv Sena’s promise of property tax waiver for houses up to 500 sqft, the BJP said the decision was already mooted by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis six months ago. The Sena was trying to take credit for something the BJP has worked on, the party said. Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar said, “The BJP has already incorporated tax exemption for houses up to 500 square feet in its BMC election manifesto.”

Taking the battle against Sena further, Shelar said, “We have also decided not to allow tax collection for roads. The BMC earns Rs 500- 600 crore from road tax. But why should people pay for roads which are dotted with potholes.”