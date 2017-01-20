BMC polls: BJP, Sena misleading voters, says Tatkare

Criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiv Sena, which are yet to resolve the issue of formation of an alliance for the upcoming BMC elections, NCP state unit chief Sunil Tatkare on Thursday accused both parties of misleading voters.

Addressing the media, Tatkare said the populist measures announced by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray ahead of the elections shows the party’s failure in running the civic body. Tatkare’s criticism came after Thackeray Thursday promised sops such as a property tax waiver for citizens in smaller homes if his party was voted back to power. He said, “In order to woo voters, Uddhav Thackeray has been making new promises. This itself shows his party, which has been ruling the civic body for over two decades, has failed to perform.”

“While the two parties, the Sena and the BJP, are still exploring possibilities of forming an alliance for the civic elections on one hand, on the other they are leaving no stone unturned to criticise each other. The BJP has been accusing the Sena of running a mafia raj in Mumbai, at the same time the Sena too is busy criticising the BJP over transparency in governance both at the state and Centre. The two parties cannot mislead people in such a manner for long,” said Tatkare.