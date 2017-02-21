BMC polls: BJP seeking to multiply strength in civic body

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

The Bharatiya Janata Party for the first time finds itself in the reckoning as a major political force in the BMC, taking on the Shiv Sena on home turf. While conceding that it is going to be a close fight with Sena, the BJP believes its tally will substantially increase from current 32 seats to anywhere between 75 and 85 seats. Whether it can edge the Shiv Sena out in the race for the number one position remains uncertain.

The BJP, which has been isolated with the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, will have to see how this impacts voting in selected pockets in Mumbai. To stall the BJP, the Sena is likely to transfer its votes in seats where it is on a weak wicket to non-BJP parties including the Congress.

The BJP is relying on the development plank under the leadership of Fadnavis. Anti-incumbency factor against Shiv Sena—it has ruled BMC for two decades —coupled with the anti-corruption campaign, is expected to work in its favour. A three fold increase in seat tally can be possible only if BJP along with its traditional Gujarati voters manages to get Marathi votes.

The party’s decision to field more than 120 Marathi candidates was part of the strategy to dent the Shiv Sena’s vote base. A weak MNS may work to the BJP’s disadvantage, for the Marathi vote may not be split. The BJP’s biggest worry is the tactical vote transfer being reportedly worked out between the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP in some pockets in Mumbai’s suburbs.