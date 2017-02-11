BMC polls: BJP reaches out to small groups within North Indian community

Voting for the BMC will take place on February 21. (File photo) Voting for the BMC will take place on February 21. (File photo)

In a bid to woo members of small groups within the North Indian community, spread across different pockets in the metropolis, the city BJP unit has started reaching out to them with an appeal to vote for the party in the upcoming BMC polls. “There are a decent number of north Indians belonging to small groups staying in the city. These people are already supporting BJP in Uttar Pradesh. We want to impress upon them that they should continue to support the party in the city as well. We are reaching out and explaining to them the benefits of voting for the saffron party,” general secretary of Mumbai BJP Amarjeet Mishra, who is spearheading this campaign, said.

Mishra runs several social and cultural organisations in the city through which he holds various programmes.

Mishra said, “These people share a bond with UP and have a glorified past in that state. Their forefathers fought against the Mughal invaders. They have a valiant history and there is no need why they should not support our party, which has an agenda of Sabka Sath-Sabka Vikas.”

“We are also briefing the community members about the infrastructural and developmental works undertaken by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis,” Mishra said.

Voting for the BMC will take place on February 21.