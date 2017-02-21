BMC polls: 35,000 policemen on duty today to ensure law & order

Police personnel at the Andheri Sports Complex on the eve of civic elections. (Express Photo by Santosh Parab) Police personnel at the Andheri Sports Complex on the eve of civic elections. (Express Photo by Santosh Parab)

OVER 35,000 policemen, in addition to paramilitary forces and home guards, will be out on the streets of Mumbai on Tuesday to ensure the elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation are carried out smoothly.

The police machinery has been divided into video squads, nakabandi squads, surveillance squads and flying squads to ensure there are no violations of rules laid down by the state election commission. Of the 7,297 polling booths in the city, 726 have been termed sensitive while 159 spots have been identified as sensitive pockets, where there would be extra police deployment.

Watch what else is in the news

Mumbai police spokesperson DCP Ashok Dudhe said that they will be invoking section 144 of the criminal procedure code near polling booths, preventing the assembly of more than four people in a 100 metre radius from the polling booths.

“Apart from those coming to cast their votes and the candidates standing from that particular ward others will not be allowed inside the polling booths,” Dudhe said. Joint commissioner of police (law and order) Deven Bharti said upwards of 35,000 policemen from the Mumbai police will be present on the streets across Mumbai.

A DCP level officer said that they will not be going home for the next 72 hours so that they can quickly respond in case there is a crisis under their jurisdiction. “Monday night will be all the more important since traditionally that is the time where alcohol or money is distributed illegally to sway voters. We will be alert to any such complaints,” the officer said.

Apart from Mumbai police, home guards, Quick Response Team and the State Reserve Paramilitary Force will also be involved in ensuring there are no law and order problems in the city.

Dudhe said that the police had started taking precautionary measures over the past few weeks and have registered 17 FIRs and 59 non-cognisable complaints. In all, the police have taken action against 3000 people, which included externment proceedings against 125 people, 1,100 preventive detentions, 844 warrants being issued and action against 185 people for distributing alcohol illegally.

Dudhe said that the police bandobast would continue till Thursday when the votes will be counted. A total of 23 spots where counting will be carried out will have massive police bandobast to ensure no scuffles break out between political party members when results are announced.

The Thane police added that police force will be out on the streets to ensure that the polling process is carried out peacefully and for that they will take assistance from home guards and paramilitary forces.