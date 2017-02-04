BMC polls: 2718 nominations filed till date

The final decision has been withheld till January 27 The final decision has been withheld till January 27

As many as 2718 candidates have filed their nominations for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls since January 27 till date. Today was the final day for filing of papers, a statement issued by civic administration said. Online filing of nominations for 227 electoral wards began from January 27 and ended today. The polls are scheduled to be held on February 21 and the results will be declared on February 23.

“Since most of the nominations were to be filed today itself, therefore, proper security arrangements were put in place at the respective ward offices,” a senior BMC official said.

State Election Commission had set up an exclusive website to upload and fill the nomination online at Panchayatelection.maharashtra.gov.in and has also appointed 22 returning officers (ROs) for the elections.