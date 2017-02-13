BMC polls 2017: Visually challenged, this MNS aspirant wants to make city’s pavements disabled-friendly

Vinod Argile is contesting from the Kamathipura seat (Ward 213). Prashant Nadkar Vinod Argile is contesting from the Kamathipura seat (Ward 213). Prashant Nadkar

With the aim of making the city more disabled-friendly, Vinod Argile (44) tells people during his daily padyatras that he hopes to fix the condition of pavements in the locality he is contesting from, Ward 213 in Kamathipura and Kazipura. Visually challenged since birth, this Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader is a first-time contestant and pitted against sitting corporator Javed Juneja from the Congress among other candidates from the Samajwadi Party, AIMIM, Shiv Sena and BJP.

Apart from paying attention to the civic amenities, Argile vows to take up dedicated measures to improve the condition of pavements, first in Ward 213 and subsequently in the rest of the city. “The paver blocks have come off in many places and this is a problem I face personally. I will ensure that the footpaths are safe for senior citizens, they should be disabled-friendly. I will also make sure that a larger number of disabled people are able to get licences to open stalls,” he says.

A resident of Kamathipura, Argile says he has worked in the area for 15 years. “I have worked under Raj Thackeray for the last 15 years. We never discriminate between people or problems. Be it help with a medical emergency or cleaning of the house gullies, I have personally taken up all the issues with the relevant officials and will continue to do so,” he says. He is currently a deputy shakha pramukh with the MNS, the first to open the party’s office in this neighbourhood.

While Argile and his 45-year-old sister are both visually challenged since birth, he says his disability has not limited him in any way. “My father Parsuram Argile had been a union leader for 25 years and his work motivated me to do something similar for people. I can work better than those who are normal in every way and with the people’s support I will prove myself after I become a corporator,” he says.

Argile says he knows the area’s problems well even though he has never been elected. “I am planning to set up a study centre for students in the Vihar Tula Maidan,” he says, also promising to take up other long-standing issues such as cleaning of house gullies, improvement of storm water drains, etc.

With the help of supporters and party workers, Argile has covered more than 300 buildings in a door-to-door campaign. “I have 30 per cent of the area to cover. It is always a better way to connect with the voters,” he says.