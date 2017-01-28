How the BJP-Sena alliance collapsed: The Final Straw

Uddhav Thackeray at the Shiv Sena meet at Goregaon where he announced the split with BJP. (Source: Amit Chakravarty) Uddhav Thackeray at the Shiv Sena meet at Goregaon where he announced the split with BJP. (Source: Amit Chakravarty)

NOT MANY were surprised when Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray announced at a meeting of Shiv Sainiks on Republic Day that the party would fight the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls alone. According to party insiders, the build-up of resentment and aggression against the BJP, the Sena’s senior ally in the state government, had started right from the day it sought 114 seats in the 227-member BMC.

According to Shiv Sena leaders, the BJP’s demand to contest more than half the seats in a civic body controlled by the Sena for nearly two decades was taken as a slight. “But much more annoying was their demand for 40 seats where the Sena has sitting corporators,” said one senior leader. “Besides, after the Sena’s response that we could offer them 60 seats, the BJP did not get back to us,” he added.

While earlier, reports suggested that both Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray were in favour of an alliance, that the two did not have a second chat on the subject was indication that the discussions would collapse, say leaders.

Seat-sharing talks for a pre-poll alliance started on January 16. The first hurdle was the BJP insisting on “transparency” in the functioning of the BMC. The Sena responded to this by asking the BJP to similarly bring in transparency in the state cabinet, including allowing opposition leaders and the Lokayukta to attend cabinet meetings. At the end of a tense Round One, a solution was still far off.

But on January 17, it appeared peace would prevail after all. Fadnavis and Uddhav talked on the phone and decided that the talks must continue.

Then, on January 19, the BJP gave the Sena a list of 114 seats it was seeking to contest. Sena leaders in the know said they knew then that the talks would collapse.

“Seeking 114 seats was unacceptable, and that too including 40 sitting Sena corporators’ seats. That is over 50 per cent of our existing strength of 75 corporators in the BMC. It was clear that they were out to finish the Sena,” said one leader who was part of the parleys.

A little over a day later, the Sena’s strategists returned with their deliberately low offer of 60 seats, as party seniors had not forgotten the last-minute breakdown of talks ahead of the 2014 Assembly polls. By now, many senior Sena leaders were preparing to compile candidate lists for all 227. While all eyes were now on the CM, the anticipated call from Fadnavis never came.

Another Sena leader said that party seniors were seething at the continuing personal attacks by BJP leaders on the Sena leadership over alleged corruption in the BMC. “The BJP talked about transparency, but were not ready for the same when we demanded it at the state and Union governments. Also, the CM did not step in to stop their leaders from criticising the Sena leadership,” said the leader.

On Wednesday, according to sources, an upbeat Uddhav interacted with leaders about the party’s strength in the eventuality of going solo. The previous day, he had already convened a meeting of all senior Sena leaders and Vibhag Pramukhs. “Besides taking stock of preparations for Thursday’s rally, he asked everyone about their views on the alliance. The majority of the Vibhag Pramukhs were in favour of going alone. Uddhav said he would announce his decision on Thursday,” said a senior Sena MP. By now, it was obvious what the decision would be, barring any last-minute intervention from the CM.

Another Senior Sena leader pointed out that the reportage in Saamana, the Sena’s mouthpiece, over the last few days was also a clear indication of the mood among the seniors. Editorials in the mouthpiece, considered to be the views of the party president, were relentlessly critical of the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state BJP president Raosaheb Danve.

Besides ridiculing Danve for his statement that he was “positive” about an alliance with the Sena, Saamana also criticised the BJP for welcoming politicians with criminal backgrounds into the party. It continued to criticise Modi for the Swachh Bharat Mission’s central team “seeking a bribe” from officials of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation, besides terming demonetisation a “nuclear bomb” on the Indian economy.

“Some of the news reports titled ‘Special 26’ on Wednesday and ‘Decision on the Spot’ on Thursday clearly indicated that the alliance was about to break. For the old timers, the decision was no surprise,” said the leader.