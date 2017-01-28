Gloves off as allies BJP, Shiv Sena turn arch-foes

After Sena snapped pre-poll ties, the chief minister had said, “To us power is not the goal. It is a medium to bring transformation through development work.” After Sena snapped pre-poll ties, the chief minister had said, “To us power is not the goal. It is a medium to bring transformation through development work.”

A day after Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray declared that the party would contest alone in the municipal corporation and zilla parishad polls across Maharashtra, the BJP has convened a public rally at the same venue — at NSC grounds in Goregaon — to take “vijay sankalp” or victory pledge. It was an indication that the real battle for the municipal polls is between the Sena and the BJP, with the opposition parties Congress and NCP relegated to secondary roles.

The Sena, in a bid to expand its electoral base, is avoiding any anti-migrant stand. The party is, however, banking on Hindutva and emotive issues. The BJP plank is transparency and development.

Senior Sena ministers had already scaled up the attack against an alleged government order disallowing religious pictures in government offices. A delegation of ministers met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who denied issuing any such order from the General Administrative Department (GAD). He urged Sena ministers not to jump to conclusions on half-baked information.

While the government has issued a showcause notice to an official, Education Minister Vinod Tawde said, “There was no such ordinance issued by the government. The clarification was issued on January 25 itself. The Sena ministers should have obtained proper information before making it an issue.”

The Sena’s decision to rake up emotive issues in a bid to beat the BJP is part of their long-drawn strategy. A senior minister said, “Hard Hindutva is our core agenda. We will revert to it with such issues which work in polls.” However, they reckon that BJP has an advantage in the chief minister’s clean image and development drive. The Sena, hoping for votes from north Indians along with Maratha votes (traditional base), has decided against any anti-migrant campaigns.

A Sena poll manager said, “In Mumbai, we will whip up late Bal Thackeray’s connect. But to get our point across Maharashtra we have to target PM’s policies and talk Hindutva.”

The BJP’s agenda, on the other hand, is development through clean and transparent work. Fadnavis is leading the BJP’s battle. “Politics for parivartan. Power for development.” These will be some of the catchlines to be delivered by the BJP leaders in rallies during the run-up to the elections.

After Sena snapped pre-poll ties, the chief minister had said, “To us power is not the goal. It is a medium to bring transformation through development work.”

The BJP is also set to expose alleged corruption and administrative failure in Mumbai during the Sena’s 19-year tenure. BJP MP Kirit Somaiya said, “Yes, we will expose corruption in the BMC in the coming days. It was loot of public money.” The Sena would be looking at countering BJP’s anti-corruption campaign.

A Sena official said, “Uddhav Thackeray’s decision to take the lead to snap a pre-poll alliance was a tactic to drive the point home that they still call the shots in Mumbai. And that they would not get intimidated by the BJP’s electoral growth.”

However, an insider in the Sena said, “Any pre-poll alliance would have created unrest in the party and led to mass exodus.” Not surprisingly, at a foundation day function Thackeray had publicly said, ‘Those who want to leave are free to go. They should do it right away. Those who are committed to late Bal Thackeray and Sena will always stay’.”