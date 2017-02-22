BMC polls 2017: BJP not looking at a ‘spectacular’ win

Party MP and Union Surface and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari had been appealing to the cadre to ensure 75 per cent polling. (PTI Photo) Party MP and Union Surface and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari had been appealing to the cadre to ensure 75 per cent polling. (PTI Photo)

WITH 55 per cent polling for the Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s 151 seats, the ruling BJP is unsure of a “spectacular” victory commensurate with the quality of leadership and development promise it carried for the city.

Party MP and Union Surface and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari had been appealing to the cadre to ensure 75 per cent polling, indicating how the party relied heavily on a high voter turnout for a sure victory. And yet, Gadkari forecast a conservative 80 seats for the BJP. That is just 17 seats more than it held in previously. Also, Gadkari was uncharacteristically apologetic about many aspirants not being done justice with. The BJP had witnessed a big revolt from many, including some hardcore RSS aspirants, during ticket distribution. Gadkari had personally met each of them and actually apologised.

Some senior party leaders were not giving the BJP more than 80-85 seats by Tuesday evening. They, however, had a rider. “Of course, we have not yet checked the actual pattern of voting in different parts. By tomorrow, the picture will be clearer,” said a senior party leader on condition of anonymity.

Another leader added, “We will not get less than 80 seats.”

They admitted that with 80 seats in their kitty, the victory won’t be considered spectacular, considering the fact that the party has a chief minister and a Union minister; and the big promise of development they are seen to be delivering.

Another senior leader said, “The party would have easily won at least 15-20 seats more had there not been discontent in many pockets. RSS and Bajrang Dal leaders like Shrikant Aglave, Subodh Acharya, Shripad Risaldar and Vishakha Joshi were not just any other candidates. Ticket distribution on the last day created a lot of problems and Gadkari has openly acknowledged it.”

“It must be admitted that the traders’ community (baniya), Jains in particular, some Teli community pockets and some other castes were unhappy with the party,” he added.

City Congress chief Vikas Thakre said, “Despite being financially much weaker than the BJP, we are winning at least 65 seats, which is 23 more than our last time’s tally. The traders’ community, Dalits, Muslims, etc., have voted in big numbers for the Congress.”

He added, “If the BJP wins only 80, as it is claiming, despite having such big leaders as Gadkari and Fadnavis, it would be as good as a defeat and even if we retain our previous tally of 42, it would still be a victory.”

A senior official said, “The victory will be largely divided between the BJP and the Congress with the two likely to get about 80 and 50 seats respectively. Only 20 are likely to go to others. Of course, it all depends on which way would the Dalit and Muslim votes swing. If Dalits go the Congress way due to a faction-ridden BSP, which is the third largest party in the present NMC with 12 members, the Congress will benefit. If they get divided in the splinter groups, then the BJP will be benefited. Similarly, if the MIM, which is a new entrant this time, eats into Muslim votes, Congress will be the loser. If MIM comes a cropper, Congress will gain.”