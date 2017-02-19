BMC polls 2017: Aaditya Thackeray urges voters to vote keeping Aarey in mind

President of the Shiv Sena’s youth wing, Aaditya thackeray. (File photo) President of the Shiv Sena’s youth wing, Aaditya thackeray. (File photo)

Expressing concern over a part of the Aarey forest being turned into a car shed and labour camp by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, Shiv Sena scion Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday appealed to Mumbaikars to cast their vote in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls in favour of those parties who support its conservation. Attacking the ruling BJP government in the state, Thackeray tweeted, “It remains a crucial issue for the election, I have raised it in election rallies as this election decides environment wins or ego of government.”

Spelling out his stance, the young leader said that he was not against the Mumbai Metro but against the depleting green cover of the city. In a series of tweets, the Shiv Sena leader said that it is haphazard city planning which has destroyed Mumbai’s green cover. “If #Aarey is destroyed, a vibrant forest in Mumbai will be disturbed forever. Think and #VoteToSaveAarey,” he said.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), recently, put a stay on construction at the Aarey Milk Colony on the Mumbai Metro line 3 (SEEPZ to Colaba). Activists and residents alike fear that the construction will result in loss of green cover as well as flooding of the nearby areas.

In a press conference yesterday, AAP’s national executive member, Preeti Sharma Menon said that in 2014, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had made promises to save the forest cover of the Aarey Milk Colony, but has not kept the same.

“It is only during elections that parties pay attention to the people. We will meet parties and ask what they think about its conservation. Aarey is a deal-breaker,” she was reported by The Hindu as saying.

Shiv Sena had earlier refused to enter into an alliance with the BJP for the local body polls. Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has said on more than one occasion that he felt ‘cheated’ at the hands of the BJP. Efforts from Fadnavis to reconcile with the Sena seems to have fallen flat as the rift between the two parties continues to widen.

