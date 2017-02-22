BMC Polling peaceful in Thane, cops find Sena man wanted in 2015 molestation case

Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said that apart from a few incidents, polling was carried out without any law and order problem in Thane district. (File) Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said that apart from a few incidents, polling was carried out without any law and order problem in Thane district. (File)

POLLING FOR the Thane Municipal Corporation was conducted largely peacefully on Tuesday barring a few stray incidents, police said. While one former corporator was booked for allegedly distributing money outside a polling station, the four-wheeler of a former Ulhasnagar mayor was allegedly damaged. A political party worker, whom the Thane police had been looking for in a 2015 molestation case, was found near a polling station, after which he was issued summons.

Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said that apart from a few incidents, polling was carried out without any law and order problem in Thane district. “Apart from the strong presence of police and paramilitary officers, 18 drones provided by the Thane Municipal Corporation were also used to keep an eye on the situation,” Narkar said.

In Naupada, the police found Suresh Tembhe, a deputy shakha pramukh of the Shiv Sena, against whom a molestation complaint was registered in 2015. “The officer then got Tembhe to the police station, where he was served summons to present himself at the police station on February 24. We had been looking for him to complete the procedure,” said an officer from Naupada police station.

Shahaji Baba Javir (48), a former corporator, was booked for allegedly distributing money outside a polling station. Around 10.30 am, Javir, a former Shiv Sena corporator from the Ambika Nagar area, allegedly tried distributing money to people to vote for the Shiv Sena candidate, said an officer from the Wagle Estate police station, where an FIR was registered.

In another instance, there were allegations of bogus voting at a polling booth in Vartak Nagar. “There has been a case where we suspect two persons tried to indulge in bogus voting. The returning officer of the booth is going through the case. Once they approach us, we will register an FIR against the two people,” Narkar said.

Asha Idnani, the former mayor of Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation, alleged that her car had been damaged by unknown miscreants. The police, however, said that they had not received any complaint.