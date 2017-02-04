BMC poll: BJP candidates to take oath of transparency

BJP candidates for the February 21 BMC poll will take a vow of providing transparent and corruption free regime in the civic body tomorrow, a senior party leader said on Saturday.” Candidates of BJP and allies in BMC poll will take a vow of providing transparent and corruption free regime in the civic body tomorrow, after offering tributes at the Hutatma Chowk,” Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar told reporters.

Maharashtra BJP chief Raosaheb Danve will launch the party’s campaign for BMC poll on Sunday. State Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will interact with people online on Monday, Shelar said. Suggestions from people during the interaction will be incorporated in the BJP poll manifesto, he added.