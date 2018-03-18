BMC plans to use robots to clean British-era nullahs

As per the officials, the southern part of Mumbai has 90 km of nullahs that have not been cleaned for decades. BMC thinks the nullahs could contain toxic gases and could be risky for workers. As per the officials, the southern part of Mumbai has 90 km of nullahs that have not been cleaned for decades. BMC thinks the nullahs could contain toxic gases and could be risky for workers.

IN A FIRST, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to get a “robot” to clean a stretch of nullahs in south Mumbai. The robot will be used to clean the nullahs built during the British era, which have not been attended to for decades. The move is aimed at preventing BMC labourers from being exposed to hazardous and toxic gases that could be present in nullahs. The robotic jetting machine BMC plans to purchase will be bought from Italy and will cost the civic body around Rs 6 crore. These nullahs that belong to British era are spread all across Elphinstone, Parel, Hindmata, Currey Road, Mumbai Central, and Byculla have been untouched since 1947. According to officials, they have been inspected recently with the help of cameras, but no cleaning has been done. As per the officials, the southern part of Mumbai has 90 km of nullahs that have not been cleaned for decades. BMC thinks the nullahs could contain toxic gases and could be risky for workers.

The Storm Water and Drain (SWD) management department is planning to use robots for cleaning the nullahs. “Last year, we had used cameras to inspect the nullahs. We do not want to put at risk any of our workers hence a decision was taken to use a robotic jetting machine or a mechanical arm,” Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta told The Sunday Express. Currently, the civic body plans to buy just one machine on a pilot basis. A senior SWD official said that the machine can only clean 10 manholes in a day, which is almost 33 metres. “A single machine won’t be able to clean the entire stretch quickly, the process can prove to be time consuming. If we find the entire thing feasible, then the work would be given to companies that manufacture these machines.”

Every year, BMC begins preparations just before monsoon and starts cleaning the nullahs by May. However, this year, the civic body will be starting the nullah cleaning work by April. Mumbai has 600 km network of nullahs of which 26 km are cleaned by Bobcat machines (equipment used to pick up and clear silt and debris from drains). Another 484 km drains are cleaned with available machines and manual labour by contractors.

However, the remaining 90 km have never been attended to. “These box drains are deeper and wider and require advanced technology like mechanical/robotic arm, as it could be risky for humans. It can be a life threatening situation if labourers are exposed to toxic gas if any inside these nullahs,” an official said. This year, for the first time, the BMC has decided to procure pneumatic plug rubber balloons, which are useful for blocking upstream manholes while cleaning the nullahs. “The technology is used primarily in the USA and the procurement of this equipment will cost us at least Rs 1.5 crore,” the official added.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App