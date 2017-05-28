BMC plans to set up surveillance system for public parking lots

AMID concerns over contractors charging arbitrary parking fees from people, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is planning to set up a surveillance software to monitor all public parking lots in the city. The civic body will put the software to test at two spots in South Mumbai before setting it up in all parking lots. The software designed by L & T will be integrated with the existing CCTV cameras as part of the Rs 950 crore surveillance project taken up by the same company. It will be tested at Hutatma Chowk and Regal Cinema as part of the pilot project.

There are around 330 public parking lots in the city. Civic officials said that the software, once installed in the existing cameras, will help monitor the number of vehicles that are being parked at each of the lots.

Assistant commissioner of A ward, Kiran Dighavkar, said: “We want to see how well the software works first and it is being installed in two cameras. If there are positive results, then we can think about implementing it across the city.” He added that it will take around two weeks for the software to start functioning. The software will provide real-time data and surveillance to the officials monitoring the feed.

Another civic official said that with the help of the software, the parking lots will be monitored by the respective ward offices. “A designated official will count the number of cars that are parked and tally the number with the amount of revenue collected by the contractor concerned . We can thus ensure that a contractor is not overcharging any vehicle owner,” the official said.

He added that if successful, the software can be opened up for general public use. “The software, in the form of a mobile application, can be helpful to citizens in busy commercial areas. They can check the vacancies in a particular parking lot before driving into an area. It will also help to smoothen out traffic,” the official said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now