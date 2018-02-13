BMC plans to install back rake screens in five storm water pumping stations. (Representational) BMC plans to install back rake screens in five storm water pumping stations. (Representational)

In an attempt to prevent storm water pumps from getting clogged with waste during monsoons, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to install back rake screens in five storm water pumping stations. The screens will help ensure that flood water is pumped out by clearing waste, said officials. Five rainwater pumping stations have come up at Irla, Haji Ali, Cleveland and Lovegrove in Worli and Britannia outfall on Reay Road and the back rake screens are being planned for these station.

Work on Gazdarbandh pumping station at Khar, Mahul and Mogra pumping stations is underway. The pumping stations are expected to flush out water from the flooded areas into the sea during the monsoon.

On August 29 last year, plastic carry bags and thermocol were found to have clogged pumping stations’ outfalls causing flooding in large parts of the city. “It was found that plastic and garbage had blocked the roadside drains. In addition to that, floating material like plastic bottles, carry bags and thermocol clogged the outlets of pumping stations, which affected their functioning. While we managed to get water to recede in many areas, some of the areas, like Hindmata, a flood prone spot, remained inundated for a while because the pumps and drains were clogged,” said a senior official from the storm water department.

“Last year, we found things like pillows, pieces of wood, footwear, thermocol and plastic bags etc. clogging the drains and pumps. The problem is particularly acute at Irla and Lovegrove pumping stations where drains are open and people throw waste in them. Drains at Haji Ali, Cleveland and Britannia pumping stations are covered,” he added.

There are screens at the end of pumps to prevent waste from entering the sea. But clogged pumps lead to flooding in the city roads. Back raked screens, officials said, are specialised equipment for cleaning and removing waste and debris from water at power stations.

While the civic body is all set to install the back raked screens, it is awaiting approval of the standing committee. A proposal is likely to be tabled at the standing committee meeting on Wednesday.

