BMC panel raises fees of visiting anaesthetists

Surgeries at civic-run hospitals will no longer be postponed, senior officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Sunday. The Standing Committee has approved a proposal seeking an increase in the fees or remuneration given to private anaesthetists who visit three main and 17 peripheral civic hospitals on special request. Currently, KEM Hospital, Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital at Sion and B Y L Nair Hospital at Mumbai Central are facing a shortage of anaesthetists, and private anaesthetists are called for emergency procedures. \

However, many a time, private anaesthetists refuse to pay a visit, saying that the remuneration or fees being paid is “meagre”. This also forces civic hospitals to often cancel or postpone surgeries at the last minute.

Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, additional municipal commissioner, said there was a dearth of anaesthetists and civic hospitals have had to seek private assistance. Civic hospitals had been paying Rs 500 to private anaesthetists for a surgery. The amount has now been increased to Rs 1,000 for a minor surgery and Rs 1,500 for major surgery.

Members of the Standing Committee have, meanwhile, demanded filling up of the posts of anaesthetists at civic hospitals. “Doctors restrict patients from consuming food and water 24 hours before surgery and suddenly, at the last minute, the surgery is postponed or cancelled… It is a good move that the fees has been increased, but it’s not a permanent solution. Civic hospitals need to have their own anaesthetists,” said Rajul Patel, Shiv Sena corporator and member of the Standing Committee.

Panel members have also sought approval for mandatory training of trainee doctors at civic hospitals for a few years. “It is unfair that after acquiring training at civic hospitals, trainees go ahead and join private hospitals, instead of offering their services to the hospitals that taught them everything. It should be mandatory for them to work at civic hospitals for atleast two years after completion of their course,” said NCP corporator Rakhi Jadhav.

However, Mukherjee said, “The decision to make it mandatory if trainees should work at civic hospitals for two years can be taken by the state government, not the civic body.”

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App