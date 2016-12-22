BMC panel clears 70 proposals in 40 mins

With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) set to go to polls, the civic standing committee Wednesday passed around 70 proposals worth Rs 1,000 crore in just 40 minutes, mostly without discussion. Opposition parties in the committee have slammed the ruling Sena-BJP, saying they were not given time to study the proposals before they were passed.

Some of these proposals are the construction of a 2.15-km bridge on the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road connecting Shivaji Nagar junction to Deonar Dumping ground junction worth Rs 577 crore; providing school items worth Rs 88 crore to students of civic schools, and several bridges and storm water drain cleaning projects.

Of the 74 proposals on agenda, 71 were cleared by the standing committee on Wednesday.

Three proposals pertaining to the desilting of the Mithi river between Kurla and Powai, operation and maintenance of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar garden, and the Powai lake beautification were not considered.

Civic officials maintained that the proposals cleared pertained to infrastructure projects that needed approvals before the code of conduct for the civic polls is announced.

However, the Congress-NCP parties slammed the ruling parties. “On an average, 30 proposals come to the standing

committee. This time, there were 74 proposals. We did not get time to study them and were forced to pass them under the guise of development,” said Sandeep Deshpande, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) group leader.