BMC okays 50% grant to Mumbai school for salaries

THE BRIHANMUMBAI Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday approved a 50 per cent grant to a city school in its standing committee meeting for education. Even as 62 unaided schools had applied for financial aid, the civic body has only approved it for one.

Committee chairperson Hemangi Worlikar said the school will get a 50 per cent grant for its salary expenses. According to sources, the school belonged to a politician and the BMC’s decision was biased. A committee member had also alleged that the school was chosen for grants owing to political pressure and the decision was unfair to the other schools that had applied.

However, Worlikar said the school was chosen because it had followed all the guidelines of the Right to Education (RTE) Act properly. The committee will soon hold a meeting to decide the fate of the other schools.

“All schools should get the grants. We will conduct a meeting to decide on how to accommodate the grants in the budgetary provisions and also choose the schools based on their adherence to the RTE Act,” she said, adding, the BMC will also have to follow a 2004 Supreme Court ruling regarding grants for unaided schools. “All this will be finalised soon,” she said.

